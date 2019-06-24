Michael Bisping Believes Weili Zhang Could Upset Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade is set for her first title defense in enemy territory against Weili Zhang. There, the Brazilian will take on the rising star in her home country of China on August 31.

Although Andrade is the champion and the favorite, Michael Bisping believes Zhang is a tough opponent for the champ.

“Weili is 19-1, nine by knockout, seven submissions so 16 of those 19 wins are by stoppage. This woman is a stopper,” he said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “She stops fights, she wins fight, knockouts, submissions. And I get it’s rare in those weight classes to be a finisher. But she does that and she’s also very good. As you just said, I saw the fight against Tecia Torres. I watched it, I was like ‘wow this girl is sensational. She’s amazing.’ Now she’s on a three-fight win streak [under the UFC banner]. Is that a little early for a UFC title shot? Maybe, but it’s not unheard of. It’s certainly not unheard of and of course, I’d say she has the skills to be in there.”

Not only is she a tough opponent according to Bisping, but he also believes Weili Zhang could very well win the fight. And, if she does, it would not be a surprise.

“Weili may beat her. She’s a fantastic striker, she’s got good footwork, she’s very very capable. And she’s 3-0 in the UFC with a massive record.”

