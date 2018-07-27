Michael Bisping Blasts Colby Covington After Missing Out on UFC 228

It didn’t take long for Michael Bisping to rip Colby Covington.

Covington is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder, but that won’t last. Once Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till begins on Sept. 8 at UFC 228, Covington will be stripped of the gold. That’s because “Chaos” recently underwent nasal surgery.

Heat on “Chaos”

It’s clear that Covington isn’t the most liked UFC fighter. “Chaos” and Woodley were once training partners at American Top Team, but once “The Chosen One” shared his time with Roufusport all bets were off. Since then, Covington has fired off personal digs at Woodley and even fighters outside of his weight class.

Even Bisping and Covington have traded barbs. After winning the interim welterweight title, “Chaos” appeared on the UFC 225 post-fight show on FOX Sports 1. Covington blasted the panel for picking against him, which caused Bisping to fire back. Covington then took a jab at “The Count’s” eye issues.

Michael Bisping Blasts Colby Covington

Upon hearing the news of Covington soon being stripped of the interim gold, Bisping couldn’t resist commenting. He told MMA Junkie the following (via LowKickMMA.com):

“That’s why I told Colby Covington to take a long walk off a short pier when he talked **** on that thing. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, he just won the belt, how can you talk ****?’ I said, ‘No he didn’t just win the belt!’ Is he the champion right now? No! Colby Covington, good luck going to President Trump with empty hands. At least I’m holding a beer, what are you holding, dumb (expletive)?”

Come for Michael @bisping's take on @darrentill2's title chances, but BE SURE and stay for his hot take on @ColbyCovMMA's current status. 🔥🔥🔥 Then check out Bisping and @DominickCruz's incredibly insightful preview of #UFCCalgary: https://t.co/q2a9PVlwxy pic.twitter.com/x7CrMiCeMx — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) July 27, 2018

Do you think the back-and-forth exchanges between Michael Bisping and Colby Covington serve any purpose?