Michael Bisping Will Not Campaign For UFC Hall Of Fame

Michael Bisping is an icon in MMA. The British star, who retired recently, has been seen as a true great of the sport not only in the U.K but in the sport worldwide. Many fans would agree that his career is worthy of a Hall of Fame spot.

Bisping began his career on The Ultimate Fighter in season three before embarking on a long winning streak in the 205-pound division. Despite his disadvantage in terms of size in the division, the Manchester native never shied away from a fight.

Bisping eventually moved down to middleweight where he defeated some of the most recognizable names in the sport. He earned a decision win over legend Anderson Silva at the o2 arena in London, he knocked out Luke Rockhold in the second round of their second bout to win the UFC middleweight title, a fight he took on two weeks notice. He also avenged his brutal KO loss to fellow legend, Dan Henderson whilst retaining his middleweight crown in his home city of Manchester. He also battled Georges St-Pierre who he lost to after being choked unconscious, however, he went out fighting. He lost his last bout, only two weeks after his loss to GSP in order to save a main-event, against Kelvin Gastelum.

Alongside his impressive record, Bisping has the joint most wins in the UFC, he has had the most fights in the promotion and he also has seven post-fight awards to compliment that.

Bisping has a mighty resume to compliment an incredible career for a transcending and polarizing character. Bisping, however, told Damon Martin he will not campaign for the UFC to give him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

“It’s not something I’ve necessarily thought about but it’s something a lot of people have said to me,” Bisping said about getting into the UFC Hall of Fame.”

“It’s not something I’m campaigning for or anything like that. That’s not something you campaign for. That’s embarrassing. It’s up to the UFC to recognize that. I’d like to think so, I’ve put the work in and I think I deserve it but that’s down to the UFC.”

Whilst there is no specific rules or criteria for getting into the Hall of Fame, the UFC selects its members during fight week. The UFC selects four inductees, one from the Pioneer wing, the Modern Era, contributors and a monumental fight.

Bisping was not selected for this year’s class, however, that doesn’t mean he will not be selected in future.

Do you think Michael Bisping is a shoe-in for the UFC Hall of Fame one day?