Michael Bisping & Chad Mendes Trade Nasty Digs Over Instagram Post

Things have quickly gotten ugly between Michael Bisping and Chad Mendes.

While one may not expect Bisping and Mendes to be at odds given that both men are retired and were in different weight classes under the UFC banner, the bad blood is brewing. This stems from an Instagram post by Tim Kennedy back in May where he reflected on his unanimous decision win over Bisping back in 2014. It’s said that Mendes commented on the post and shared his gripes with Bisping’s attitude and trash talk.

Michael Bisping & Chad Mendes Hurl Verbal Shots

Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast to reveal a direct message he sent Mendes over the comment (h/t MMAJunkie).

“You little steroid cheating f–k,” Bisping said his message started. “Don’t be sour because your career amounted to nothing. ‘Ignorant and disrespectful’? What, like disrespecting the sport by taking steroids by dishonoring yourself and your opponent in a sport that someone could die? Shame on you, you little dips–t.”

It didn’t take long for Mendes to respond. The former UFC featherweight ripped Bisping in the following post.

“Hey @mikebisping let’s get some sh*t straight here. When I LET usada suspend me it was for a banned peptide under their rules. NOT a steroid. Just to put some sh*t into perspective for morons like you, too much caffeine in ur system is a violation under usada rules. That entire system is the biggest crock of sh*t ever implemented into the @ufc. Unlike all these other guys getting ‘popped’ and making up the worst excuses ever to wheel and deal their suspension down, I owned that sh*t like a man. Now keep my name outta ur mouth u old, wooden eye having prick before I snatch ur soul like my boy @danhendo did….”

While Bisping hasn’t competed since Nov. 2017, he hasn’t held his tongue. From getting into a war of words with Colby Covington to criticizing fighters and coaches when he deems necessary, Bisping isn’t shy to express his point of view. It has become apparent that Mendes is no exception.