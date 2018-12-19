Michael Bisping Comments On Rumored New UFC Title Design

The UFC has been airing some interesting promos on social media recently. They seem to be teasing the introduction of a new UFC title. It’s being teased to be debuted on December 29th, which is the UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). The event is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight championship fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson:

The UFC released this follow-up promo featuring a bit more of the teased title:

Jones actually commented on the above Instagram post by saying, “Tell me that’s not what I think it is.” Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping seems to have some insight into the situation. He revealed on a recent episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast that someone within the UFC passed along some information to him.

The Englishman provided some more information on the new belt design (via Bloody Elbow):

“A while ago, a little birdy told me this from the UFC that shall be unnamed,” Bisping said. “I know they were talking about bringing out new belts, a new designed belt. And they’re going to have, for every country that has won a belt, their flag would be on the belt, represented.”

What do you think about the UFC ushering in a new UFC title design?