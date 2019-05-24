Michael Bisping Says Conor McGregor Should Call Out Nick Diaz

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Nick Diaz will fight again, but he still feels Conor McGregor should call him out.

McGregor hasn’t been in action since Oct. 2018. He fell short in his bid for a second reign at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round. Fight fans are now left to wonder what the “Notorious” one’s next move will be.

Michael Bisping Explains Why McGregor Should Call Out Nick Diaz

Bisping talked about McGregor’s fighting future on the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast. Co-host Luis Gomez said he’d like to see McGregor take on Nick Diaz next. Bisping agreed, although he isn’t sold on Nick making a return:

“That’s not bad. If I’m Conor, yeah call out Nick Diaz. Say listen, ‘I’ve already beat your brother, so come on big brother. Let’s go.’ I don’t think Nick Diaz is gonna take that fight though. I don’t know, well you probably do follow Nick Diaz on Instagram. My god, he’s having a whale of a time in Las Vegas, that guy. All he ever does is [party] at nightclubs, he’s hammered, he’s having a great time, he’s surrounded by pretty young girls. Why would he want to get back into the Octagon and fight? It’s a shame because the guy has real talent, but as I say you only get one life and he’s having a real f*cking good one by the looks of it.”

McGregor had a well-documented feud with Nick’s brother Nate. The “Notorious” one was submitted by Nate back in March 2016. McGregor won the rematch back in Aug. 2016 via majority decision.