Michael Bisping Says Donald Cerrone Proved Him Wrong At UFC Ottawa

Michael Bisping admits that Donald Cerrone proved him wrong.

Cerrone took on Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Ottawa. “Cowboy” was a slight underdog, although the bout was a virtual pick’em. After five rounds of action, Cerrone was awarded the unanimous decision victory. From the third round on, Cerrone showcased dominance with his jab and landed far more significant strikes.

Cerrone Proves Bisping Wrong

During the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping discussed possible opponents for Tony Ferguson’s return to the Octagon. Bisping praised Ferguson, but he also made note of how Cerrone surprised him against Iaquinta:

“I’ll never underestimate Donald Cerrone because I kinda underestimated him against Iaquinta if I’m honest. But he proved me wrong. Not that I’m saying I thought he was gonna get beat very easily, but I kinda favored Iaquinta if I’m being honest. But against Ferguson, that’s a tough fight for anyone in the division right now. If I’m Donald Cerrone, I don’t know if I’m ducking him but Ferguson right now is as hard as any fight in the division with almost no reward.”

Cerrone has been calling for a bout with Conor McGregor or a shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier. “The Diamond” captured interim gold last month. Rumors have been swirling of a Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier title unification bout at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.