Michael Bisping Endorses Next Face of UK MMA

There have been some talented and successful fighters to come out of Great Britain, and Michael Bisping ranks at the very top of the list in terms of impact and influence. Today, there remains a list of British fighters who proudly represent their country whenever they compete. And who better to ask which of them has what it takes to become the new face of UK MMA than the man widely acknowledged as the biggest pioneer for British MMA, recently inducted UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

One candidate who competed this past weekend was Arnold Allen. Allen is a 25-year-old upstart with an MMA record of 15-1 and a UFC record of 6-0. At UFC 239, Allen defeated MMA legend Gilbert Melendez to extend his winning streak to eight.

Another candidate is Michael Venom Page. Page has only suffered one loss in his MMA career to former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima and possesses an MMA record of 14-1. But it is not his record that makes Page such a potential torchbearer for England, but his captivating and unique fighting style that has earned him many fans and critics alike, but always a subject of contentious conversation.

Another very strong argument can be made for Leon Edwards. Edwards is currently ranked #11 in the UFC with an MMA record of 17-3. Edwards also finds himself in possession of an impressive seven-fight winning streak at the moment. His most recent loss came to current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

But none of the above names gets the nod from Michael Bisping as the man to take the “Face of UK MMA” torch:

“Darren Till certainly seems like an obvious choice,” Bisping told theScoreMMA. “Yeah, he lost his last two, and it was bad, but he’s still young. He’s still 26 years old. People forget that. He’s still really, really young. So I think he’s got a chance. But the UK’s full of fantastic fighters. We’ve always been a fighting nation.

“There’s many great fighters. I’m the first champion, but I definitely won’t be the last.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Is Darren Till most likely to be the face of UK MMA into the future?