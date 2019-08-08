Michael Bisping Explains Why Robbie Lawler vs. Darren Till Makes Sense

Michael Bisping believes the timing is right for a welterweight showdown between Robbie Lawler and Darren Till.

Lawler was seen in action at UFC Newark. The former UFC welterweight champion collided with Colby Covington inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Covington turned in a dominant performance, sweeping Lawler on the judges’ scorecards.

Bisping Makes The Case For Lawler vs. Till

On the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping laid out why he feels Lawler vs. Till is the way to go next.

“Who should Robbie Lawler fight next? And I was trying to think and Darren Till is the perfect answer. I mean Till’s gonna need a fight. He’s taking some time off, he’s on a two-fight losing streak, Robbie’s on a three-fight losing streak. I think that’s a good matchup for both of them. It’s a good matchup for Darren.”

Bisping went on to say that the possibility of Till moving up to the middleweight division can’t be ignored.

“I’m not sure if Darren’s gonna go up to 185. There has been talk of that, rumors of that. I think that’s a tremendous fight and a really good piece of matchmaking. Both of those guys match up really well. Neither man looking for a takedown. Both good strikers. Both big names in the division, ticks all the boxes.”

Till was last seen inside the Octagon back in March. He suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal.