There has been an odd rivalry brewing between Bisping and Covington. Things got ugly between the two during the UFC 225 post-fight show on FOX Sports 1. Covington ripped the FS1 panel for predicting Rafael dos Anjos would beat him. Bisping took exception to this and the two traded barbs throughout the interview.

Michael Bisping Fires Back at Colby Covington’s Troll Video

Bisping had claimed that Covington’s desire to visit the White House to see Donald Trump as the UFC welterweight champion was a pipe dream. “Chaos” ended up seeing the United States President and posted a video on his Instagram account to mock Bisping:

Never one to hold his tongue, Bisping responded on the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast (via MMANYTT.com):

“For one, you’re a big Trump supporter, good for you, well done. You went to the White House, well done. Let’s just be clear though, you didn’t go as the champion. Interim belt or not. You’re currently now nothing other than a regular UFC fighter and you only went because Dana White is close with Donald Trump. Their friends, their buddies. I’ve got to think that was part of the reason why. It wasn’t a case of [Trump] sat and watched and went ‘oh my god, here’s this Colby douche bag face, that is doing these incredible things, we have to have him to the White House, we have to honor this great American’. No, it wasn’t that. He went running and when Dana stripped him, Dana said ‘don’t worry about it, we’re going to strip you but just to soften the blow, I’ve got you a President meeting, you can pop in for 30 seconds but don’t touch anything.’”

Covington will be stripped of the interim UFC welterweight title once Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till begins. Those two will collide on Sept. 8 in the main event of UFC 228. Covington was on tap to take on Woodley in a title unification bout, but he couldn’t compete due to nasal surgery.

