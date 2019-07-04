Michael Bisping: I’ve Got A Feeling Francis Ngannou Would Beat Jon Jones

Much has been made over a potential move to heavyweight for Jon Jones, but Michael Bisping believes “The Predator” would dust “Bones.”

Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight for a while. “Bones” tested fan interest by hinting at match-up with Stipe Miocic this month, but instead Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos this Saturday night (July 6). While Jones has said he has unfinished business at 205 pounds, many believe a trip to heavyweight is inevitable.

Bisping Sees Ngannou Knocking Out Jones

Francis Ngannou is perhaps the most feared striker in the UFC’s heavyweight division. On his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping predicted that Ngannou would beat Jones if the two clashed:

“I can’t help but think that Francis Ngannou pretty much knocks out everybody right now. Of course I think ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup. ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup because of the wrestling. And of course Stipe [Miocic] beat him as well, so we can’t do a disservice to Stipe. But I’ve got a feeling Ngannou would beat Jones. I just do. I know Jones is a good wrestler, he’s got a real nice, fast double leg entry. But I don’t know, I reckon Jones vs. Ngannou, Ngannou takes it.”

Bisping went on to say that he holds Ngannou’s punching power in high regard:

“I’m telling you, [if] Ngannou connects with Jon Jones flush, Jones is going to sleep. That’s a fact. I’m sorry, I’m not being a hater on Jones for saying that. I’m being pro-Ngannou.”

Ngannou is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Junior dos Santos. He’s on a three-fight winning streak, stopping Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, and dos Santos all in the opening frame. The combined time for all three fights is less than a full round.