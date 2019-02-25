Michael Bisping Says Aspiring Fighters Should Model Themselves After GSP

Many current and former fighters have given their take on Georges St-Pierre’s retirement and now it’s Michael Bisping’s turn.

St-Pierre retired last week during a press conference. Bisping was the last man to share the Octagon with St-Pierre. “Rush” won their Nov. 2017 middleweight title bout via submission. Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to offer some kind words to St-Pierre.

Michael Bisping Talks GSP’s Retirement

Before praising St-Pierre, Bisping joked that he was the man to force “Rush” into retirement (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s what I do. He was in there and he took those right hands, it wobbled his brain, he went to the hospital, had a brain scan, right before he choked me out unconscious, he was in a bad way, and he was like, ‘I don’t want to go through this again. I don’t want to experience the hardship of a fight with Michael Bisping ever again.’”

“The Count” then got serious and heaped massive praise on St-Pierre:

“I just want to say, listen, Georges St-Pierre, absolute legend of the sport. Absolute legend. God bless and good luck in everything that you do from here on out. I always said that Georges St-Pierre was the person that a young fighter should model themselves after. They really should. Always strive to learn new training methods. Training smart, fight smart, professional in and out of the cage.”

Bisping himself retired following a knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum. “The Count” now serves as an analyst and color commentator for the UFC.