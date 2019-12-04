Michael Bisping: I Don’t Know If Khabib Gets By Tony Ferguson

Michael Bisping believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could run into some issues against Tony Ferguson.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY will play host to Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson on April 18. This is set to be Nurmagomedov’s third UFC lightweight title defense. After capturing the gold when he defeated Al Iaquinta, “The Eagle” went on to submit Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to retain his championship.

Bisping Unsure If Khabib Can Beat Ferguson

On his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping admitted that he can see Nurmagomedov struggling to get past Ferguson.

“I don’t know if Khabib gets by Ferguson. I think on paper when you look at it, Khabib’s gonna be the favorite. Of course he is, he’s undefeated. I’m not sure where his record stands now. I did see in the comments section somebody berated me cause I said Khabib was 25-0. I think he might be 28-0 or something. I don’t know where he’s at now but he’s f*cking undefeated still, I know that.”

Nurmagomedov’s pro MMA record does indeed stand at 28-0. Still, Bisping feels Ferguson’s style could be the key to dethroning Nurmagomedov.

“I think Ferguson definitely does pose some very, very interesting problems. He’s got a unique style. Khabib’s game plan as we know is gonna be to take him down. We know this, he fights the same way every single time. Ferguson’s very dangerous off his back. He’s got that 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu style which is very, very awkward to deal with. Also, he’s got very, very good sweeps. He’s gonna use a lot of elbows from underneath. So it’s a tough fight and a different stylistic matchup for Khabib. And if you take the wrestling and the ground stuff out of it, what are you left with? Well, a standup fight and I think probably Ferguson has an advantage there. This is a really, really tough fight for Khabib. It really, really is and I can’t wait to see it.”

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will run into some problems against Tony Ferguson?