Michael Bisping: I Know For A Fact I Could Wipe The Floor With GSP

Michael Bisping says if he could return one last time with the guarantee of being injury-free during training camp, it would be for a rematch with Georges St-Pierre.

Back in Nov. 2017, Bisping put the UFC middleweight gold on the line against St-Pierre. “Rush” hadn’t competed since Nov. 2013 when he took a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks. Despite being away from the Octagon for four years, St-Pierre captured the middleweight gold by submitting Bisping.

Bisping Says He Could Beat GSP In Rematch

The now-retired Bisping spoke to MMAJunkie‘s Simon Head to promote his new book, Quitters Never Win. During the interview, Bisping revealed that he considered injecting lidocaine into his ribs before fighting St-Pierre at UFC 217.

“Well I know for a fact I could wipe the floor with Georges St-Pierre. So I’d like to do that one again. I broke my ribs a week before the fight, it’s all in the book. Well I didn’t break them, I torn the cartilage. I couldn’t move very well. But there’s a thing in the book where I sneaked in a needle full of lidocaine and in the toilet inject myself with lidocaine into the rib, which would numb the ribs so I wouldn’t have the pain. Cause it’s not a banned substance under USADA. So I could’ve gone to the commission and said, ‘hey I wanna inject myself with lidocaine.’ But the fact I had an injury, they might have pulled me from the fight.”

Bisping went on to say that a botched injection could’ve had severe consequences.

“But then a doctor said, ‘you’ve gotta be careful because if you inject yourself with lidocaine in your rib, if you get it slightly wrong you can puncture your lung and die.’ So I had it all in the bag and I was gonna FaceTime my doctor on the toilet while the commission members are outside and he was gonna talk me through injecting myself with lidocaine. But when I go out there I’m like, ‘this is too much, bollocks to it.’ So I just went out there and fought injured. Everyone was like, ‘you weren’t moving too well.’ I’m like, ‘yeah no sh*t.’ My ribs were seriously messed up. But anyway there you go, Georges St-Pierre.”