Michael Bisping: ‘I’m Sick Of All This Talk Of Super Fights’

Michael Bisping has had enough of all the “super fight” talk.

It’s no secret that the UFC loves going after big money fights. Unless a megastar such as Conor McGregor is available, usually every UFC pay-per-view is headlined by a title fight. There’s also the “champ-champ” craze, which has left the door open for multiple “super fights.” Bisping is worn out on the concept.

Bisping Believes ‘Super Fight’ Craze Has Grown Tiresome

Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping shared his opinion that “super fights” have lost their luster (via BJPenn.com).

“I’m sick of all this talk of super fights, if I’m honest,” Bisping said. “I want to see the champions defending the belts. All of this jumping around… I think last year and the year before, it all got a little silly.”

The UFC Hall of Famer went on to say that he feels the UFC will start pulling back on the urge to book champion vs. champion bouts.

“Going forward, I feel like the UFC aren’t going to be too quick to make those super fights anymore,” Bisping said. “Cause whilst they do capture the imagination of the public, [the UFC is] just stripping Henry Cejudo of the 125 [pound belt]. It’s going to be Joseph Benavidez taking on [Deiveson] Figueiredo for the vacant flyweight title. That’s what they’ve got to do. The only real double-champ that’s left now is Amanda Nunes, and even her, she’s having trouble finding challenges at 145 [pounds]. I feel the only reason she hasn’t been stripped [of that belt] yet is there isn’t anyone at ’45 to take her place.