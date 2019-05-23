Michael Bisping Recalls His Life Being Threatened In Cape Town

A fun night out in Cape Town could’ve ended disastrously for Michael Bisping.

Bisping is no stranger to traveling all over the world. “The Count” has competed all over the United States, Canada, Australia, Scotland, China, and Brazil. Of course, the British bruiser has also fought all over England as well. Now when Bisping travels, it’s for his broadcasting role in the UFC, vacation, or when filming a movie.

Michael Bisping Recalls Dangerous Experience In Cape Town

Bisping is in Cape Town, Africa as he’s shooting the movie “Warrior.” The soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to reveal a dangerous situation he found himself in (via BJPenn.com):

“We go out for a Chinese meal, [I] don’t like Chinese but whatever… We end up having a few drinks. I get back, it’s like three o clock in the morning and the Uber driver drops me off at a four-way cross street not by my hotel, and he says ‘your hotel is over there,’ so I get out the car and the Uber driver drives off and I don’t know which way to go.”

A group of men then approached Bisping asking for money. The men weren’t simply down on their luck and asking Bisping for some help. Bisping said they tried to rob him:

“I start raising my voice saying ‘stay the f**k back.’ At this point now, because my defenses are up, I’m trying to be big, just like a lion in the jungle puffs out his mane… I’m puffing out my chest and I’m trying to look as scary as possible so these motherf*ckers don’t make a move.

Two f*cking guys jump out looking wasted, more wasted then me, very glossy eyes..they start screaming ‘get in the car, get in the car.’ If I get in this car, I’m a dead man, simple as that because they are gonna kill me or rob me and leave me for dead. I’m backing up, there was a little opening and I just f*cking ran. They didn’t chase much, and I ran down the street and low and behold there was my f*cking hotel. You mother***kers, don’t ever tell me this town is not dangerous.”