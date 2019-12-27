Michael Bisping Likes Potential Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo UFC Title Bout

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping isn’t opposed to seeing Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo.

Cejudo appears to be all-in on the bantamweight division. “Triple C” relinquished the UFC flyweight championship and has been gunning for a showdown with Aldo. Despite losing to Marlon Moraes via split decision at UFC 245, Aldo may get the bantamweight title bout anyway. UFC president Dana White admitted that he doesn’t hate the idea of Cejudo vs. Aldo.

Bisping On Potential Cejudo vs. Aldo Title Bout: ‘I Like It’

On an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping admitted he’s intrigued by a potential bantamweight title bout between Cejudo and Aldo.

“I like it, I like it. Listen, Cejudo said he wants to fight Jose Aldo. Jose came back and did his little thing, whatever it is. He talked a bit of sh*t, it’s great building hype for the fight. More importantly, what Jose’s trying to do is solidify that matchup. Because Henry’s come out, he’s talked about it, we’ve talked about it. It made headlines, that fight is a possibility. He’s just trying to add fuel to the fire, keep the momentum going and just make sure that fight happens. Cause I am damn sure that Jose Aldo wants to fight Henry Cejudo for the belt.”

Bisping went on to say that Aldo can end his career on quite a high if he can capture the 135-pound gold.

“To be 145 champion, drop down to 135, fight Cejudo, beat him. I mean come on. And then Jose should retire. Cause Jose’s been around forever. He’s been doing his thing for the longest time.”