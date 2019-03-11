Michael Bisping Hopes To End His ‘Bullsh*t’ Beef With Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping wants to solve his issues with Jorge Masvidal during UFC London fight week.

Bisping and Masvidal have had issues ever since “The Count” traded verbal jabs with “Gamebred’s” teammate Yoel Romero. Masvidal took offense to Bisping ripping the Cuban flag during Romero’s first bout with Robert Whittaker. Bisping and Masvidal were in two heated altercations in New York City back in 2017. “Gamebred” also accused Bisping of trying to start something with him in China, which “The Count” denies.

Bisping Wants To Straighten Things Out With Masvidal

Masvidal has said he wants to get physical with Bisping after his UFC London bout with Darren Till on March 16. Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast with a peace offering (via MMAFighting.com):

“I hope I see him in London. I hope I see him in London so I can just walk over and say, ‘Hey, listen, can we just end this bullsh*t?’ Because as I’ve said, I don’t know the guy! I don’t know him and he doesn’t know me. I’m not against Masvidal anymore. I’ve got no issue with him. I never had. Let’s see how he behaves in London. Now that I’m with ESPN and not Fox, when we used to travel to the arenas for Fox, Fox always put us up in a separate hotel – a very, very nice, five-star bougie hotel I might add. Now we’re in UFC hotel, so we’re surrounded by all the fighters and stuff like that. So no doubt I’ll be seeing him around fight week. So let’s see how all that goes. If there’s another interaction, if he’s trying to start a fight with me in the lobby like he did in New York, and in Shanghai, and in London. [But] I think that ship has sailed.”

