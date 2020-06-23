Michael Bisping: Mike Tyson Should Not Fight Jon Jones In Any Form

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping does not want to see Jon Jones vs. Mike Tyson.

Tyson has had the world of combat sports buzzing ever since announcing his plans to make a boxing comeback. While Tyson has said this would be exhibition bouts for charity, that hasn’t dampened the intrigue. “Iron” Mike even suggested that Jones, who has gripes with the UFC over pay, should fight him to make significant green. Jones appears to be onboard with the idea.

Bisping Doesn’t Like Idea Of Tyson vs. Jones

Jones has said he’d box Tyson if “Iron” Mike guarantees him a rematch inside the Octagon. Taking to his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping made it clear that he doesn’t want to see the bout in any capacity (via BJPenn.com).

“We’ve got the baddest man on the planet, we’ve got the greatest of all time, and I’m not talking about Mike Tyson, I’m talking about Jon Jones,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “Jon, you’re a great fighter. Mike Tyson had his day. Call out Anthony Joshua in a boxing match, call out Deontay Wilder or [Andy] Ruiz, or any of those guys that are current and relevant.

“We know Tyson’s on about coming out of retirement,” Bisping added. “But still. He should fight another legend. He should not fight f**king Jon Jones in any way, shape or form.”

Tyson hasn’t been short on options since revealing his comeback plans. He reportedly turned down an $18 million offer to compete under the BKFC banner. The reported reason is that Tyson is solely focused on boxing. He has returned to the world of pro wrestling, however. Tyson has made a couple of appearances for AEW and many wonder if he could be in for a match with Chris Jericho in the near future. It’s something Jericho has teased.

As for Jones, he and the UFC are at a standstill. “Bones” got into a nasty war of words with UFC president Dana White over pay. It got to the point where Jones suggested vacating his UFC light heavyweight title and sitting at home until he receives a satisfactory offer.