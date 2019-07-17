Michael Bisping Not Sold On Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal will come to fruition.

Masvidal is in the limelight now more than ever before. “Gamebred’s” popularity soared after his five-second knockout victory over Ben Askren. His antics after the bout as well as his post-fight comments have also helped boost his visibility to those outside of the combat sports world.

Bisping Not Counting On McGregor vs. Masvidal

Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, recently said that “Gamebred” wants a bout with McGregor or a UFC title opportunity next and won’t fight anyone else. On the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said he doesn’t think Masvidal will collide with the “Notorious” one.

“I don’t think a fight with Masvidal and Conor is ever gonna materialize. I don’t even know if we’re ever gonna see Conor in the Octagon ever again. I don’t think he’s in training camp or anything like that and he’s been away for almost a year at this point.”

Betting odds have already surfaced for the potential bout and Masvidal is the favorite. Bisping weighed in.

“Okay, they’re just having fun with it (betting odds). Again, I don’t think that fight will ever happen. McGregor being an underdog, that makes sense. His last fight was a loss to Khabib. Prior to that he lost to Floyd Mayweather. Prior to that it was way back in 2016 before he won a fight. Masvidal right now’s on a tear. Just knocks out Askren, knocks out Darren Till. Makes total sense.”