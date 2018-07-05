Michael Bisping Noticed Something Was Off With Max Holloway During Interview

Max Holloway was not himself while doing an interview with Michael Bisping on UFC Tonight.

There’s a good reason for that as Holloway was experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

Holloway appeared on the desk show on FOX Sports 1 on Wednesday night to speak with the former UFC middleweight champion and Kenny Florian to promote his featherweight title defense against Brian Ortega in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

In this interview, Bisping noticed that there was something wrong with the UFC champ and event questioned him about it.

By watching the video at the 2:38 mark, Bisping mentioned the fact that Holloway looked ‘a little sleepy.’ This led to Holloway downplaying it and blamed it on the media appearances throughout the week for him being tired. Obviously, that is not the case.

“You say you feel great, and don’t be offended when I say this, but you look like you just got out of bed,” Bisping said to Holloway, per Sherdog.com’s Tristen Critchfield. “Are you tired, what’s going on, how’s the weight cut? Are you drained? You look a little sleepy.”

“I’m good man. A little bit tired. They got me doing a bunch of media stuff, but I’ll be fine, Holloway responded. “I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go out there and do the damn thing.”

Holloway is currently in the hospital as doctors are running tests to find out why he is dealing with these symptoms that ultimately led to Holloway being pulled from this fight.

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion's streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title will headline this show.

