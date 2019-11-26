Michael Bisping On Luke Rockhold: ‘It’s Definitely Time To Call It A Day’

Micahel Bisping believes Luke Rockhold is making the right decision to explore options outside of fighting.

There was a time when many thought Rockhold was reaching his full potential. While his UFC debut ended in a KO loss against Vitor Belfort, the former Strikeforce champion bounced back and eventually became the UFC middleweight title holder. Rockhold’s stock quickly dropped as he’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings with all three losses coming by way of knockout. One of them was at the hands of Bisping.

Bisping Praises Rockhold, Says It’s Time To Retire

Rockhold has said that he doesn’t foresee a return to the Octagon. On an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said he agrees it’s time for Rockhold to hang up his gloves.

“Listen, he’s right,” Bisping said. “He achieved a lot in the sport. I feel sorry for Luke, even there I was taking the piss. I like Luke, he’s a decent enough guy. He became Strikeforce champion, he became UFC champion. He had some great wins, he had a fantastic career so he’s got a lot to be proud about. And at some point, you do have to move on. You can’t do it forever and certainly, I hate to say it, getting knocked out cold three of your last four it’s definitely time to call it a day.”

If Rockhold decides to call it a career, he’ll wrap it up with a pro record of 16-5. As mentioned prior, he’s captured world titles under two major organizations.