Michael Bisping On McGregor’s UFC 229 Performance: He Gave Up

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor may have been looking for a way out despite Khabib Nurmagomedov not having his choke fully sunk in.

Bisping served as a desk analyst inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 229 last night (Oct. 6). He gave his thoughts on the main event once it concluded. “The Count” didn’t accuse McGregor of being a quitter, but he did imply that McGregor took the path of least resistance.

Michael Bisping Talks UFC 229 Main Event Finish

Bisping told Karyn Bryant and Tyron Woodley that Nurmagomedov’s choke wasn’t fully in and that McGregor simply gave up after taking punishment earlier in the fight (via MMAMania.com):

“Look, what happened towards the end is that Conor gave up, because the choke wasn’t even under the chin; it wasn’t on the neck. But it’s easy to sit here and say he gave up. When you’re tired and when you’ve been pounded for four rounds. Let’s not forget that, in that second round, Khabib put it on him bad. When you get to round four, the choke doesn’t need to be perfect, the technique doesn’t need to be perfect. It sucks.”

This was the “Notorious” one’s first mixed martial arts loss since March 2016 when he was submitted by Nate Diaz. McGregor went on to avenge the loss to Diaz later that year before capturing the UFC lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

As for Nurmagomedov, he moves his stellar professional MMA record to 27-0. Nurmagomedov’s win over McGregor marked his first successful title defense. He will await a potential punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in the post-UFC 229 brawl before he worries about what’s next inside the Octagon. MMA News will keep you updated on that situation as more details become available.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s observation?