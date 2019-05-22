Michael Bisping Unleashes Hilarious Rant On Paulie Malignaggi’s Fedora Hat

Michael Bisping is not a fan of Paulie Malignaggi’s fedora hat.

On Monday (May 20), the BKFC 6 press conference took place in New York City. Headliners for the June 22 event, Malignaggi and Artem Lobov nearly came to blows during the presser after exchanging words throughout the festivities. Malignaggi even spat at Lobov and tapped him on the head with the mic.

Bisping Rips Malignaggi’s Fashion Choice

Never one to hold his tongue on any subject matter, Bisping unleashed a rant on Malignaggi’s fedora hat during the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast:

“Don’t get me started on spitting on him. Any motherf*cker that shows up wearing a hat like that deserves to die. It’s as simple as that. I’m sorry. You look like an absolute tit. He looks like a villain out of the Dick Tracy movie. You know what I mean? He might as well have had a pinstripe suit on, that big stupid gangsta hat. Oh my god, it did not look good. I’m sorry, maybe I don’t get it. Maybe I’m not Italian from Brooklyn, or whatever the f*ck you say Paulie. Maybe that’s their thing, but I’m telling you, you look like a tw*t. And any man that runs around, I don’t care if you’re at the beach, I don’t care if you’re, whatever past time you are taking part in. If you go out wearing a fedora, you are a c*ck. Plain and simple.”

Bisping went on to give Malignaggi and Lobov their due for creating interest in their bout. He also wondered if Malignaggi would be motivated to train harder due to the bad blood with Lobov as he hasn’t fought since March 2017.