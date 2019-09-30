Michael Bisping: Paulo Costa’s Criticism Of Jeremy Stephens Is ‘Bullsh*t’

Michael Bisping believes Paulo Costa is “tempting fate” with his comments on Jeremy Stephens.

Earlier this month, Stephens and Rodriguez shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC Mexico City. While many were expecting a barn burner, what we ending up getting was a 15-second No Contest ruling. That’s because Stephens couldn’t continue after Rodriguez accidentally poked him in the eyes. Fans littered the Octagon with garbage once the fight was waved off, causing UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald to take cover under his desk.

Bisping Takes Aim At Costa’s Criticism Of Stephens

UFC middleweight contender Costa saw the conclusion of UFC Mexico City and chimed in.

Shameful. Stephen’s don’t deserve UFC pic.twitter.com/JHeeQRErEX — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 22, 2019

“Shameful. Stephens don’t deserve UFC.”

Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast and said that Costa and anyone else criticizing Stephens is out of line.

“His eye was spasming because every time your eyelid touches the scratch, it causes it to react. So that’s why his eye was spasming like that. He wasn’t doing it on purpose and for any fighter to come out and say that, I mean shame on those guys really. God forbid this was to ever happen to them. I mean fortunately it happened right at the start of the fight because had it happened two-thirds of the way through, they would’ve gone to the judges’ scorecards which could’ve been a nightmare. Maybe Jeremy could’ve gotten a late knockout.”

Bisping continued, saying that karma could very well catch up to Costa and other fighters who are giving Stephens a hard time.

“For any fighter to say that, I just hope that the same thing doesn’t happen to them. I’ve had multiple detached retinas, my glaucoma, I’ve had a lot of issues. A lot of fighters they’re running the risk every time they step in there. They really are and for those guys to come out there and say that, they’re tempting fate. They should not be throwing Jeremy under the bus like that, that’s f*cking bullsh*t.”