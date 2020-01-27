Michael Bisping Predicts Conor McGregor Accepts Nate Diaz Trilogy Bout Next

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping sees Conor McGregor taking a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz following UFC 246.

McGregor made a statement in his return to the Octagon on Jan. 18. The “Notorious” one collided with Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Thanks to some shoulder strikes, a head kick, and some ground-and-pound, McGregor was able to score the TKO victory in 40 seconds.

Bisping Thinks McGregor Takes Diaz Trilogy Bout Next

UFC president Dana White wants McGregor to meet the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. McGregor, however, is mulling a quick return for March. In an interview with MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, “The Count” predicted fight fans will see McGregor vs. Diaz III next.

“I mean listen, [the fight with Jorge Masvidal] would do great business, but here’s my prediction,” Bisping said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I guarantee this is what happens with Conor next. He ain’t fighting Khabib, because Khabib’s fighting Tony [Ferguson] and then he’s got Ramadan, and Conor wants to fight again soon.

“He was talking about Nate Diaz, and Nate Diaz 3 will do big business. Conor will smoke Nate Diaz, because Nate Diaz has always been an average fighter; he just built his f*cking career on choking out Conor McGregor. The second fight he got beat, and now because of all his inactivity, Conor will smoke him. So in the meantime, we’ll get Conor-Diaz 3 and then he’ll fight Khabib later in the year. That’s my prediction.”

McGregor and Diaz are 1-1 against one another. Diaz scored a second-round submission victory over McGregor back in March 2016. In August that same year, McGregor got his revenge with a majority decision win.