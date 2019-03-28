Michael Bisping Reacts To T.J. Dillashaw’s Failed Drug Test

Michael Bisping has given his take on T.J. Dillashaw’s failed drug test.

Dillashaw challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo back in January. Dillashaw ended up being stopped in 32 seconds. While Dillashaw and Cejudo were pushing for a rematch, Dillashaw ended up being flagged for a failed drug test. As a result, Dillashaw relinquished his UFC bantamweight gold.

Michael Bisping Talks T.J. Dillashaw’s Positive Test

During the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping gave his response to the Dillashaw situation (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t break the circle of trust. I don’t speak outside of school. I don’t tell tales outside of f*cking tale-telling time but I’m telling you this, circle of trust or not, no motherf*cker relinquishes their belt out of respect for the rest of the division. It ain’t about the rest of the division, it’s about me. I’m not gonna relinquish my belt once I destroy the competition and become the champion. I’m not gonna relinquish my belt out of respect for the competition. You just wouldn’t do that. So that in itself – and I apologize if I’m wrong – is almost an admittance of guilt. It really is. You would not relinquish your belt unless there was some kind of guilt and you know you’re in a no-win situation.”

Now that Dillashaw is out of the picture, the UFC has booked Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title. The championship tilt will headline UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago.

Do you feel T.J. Dillashaw relinquishing his UFC bantamweight title is a sign of guilt?