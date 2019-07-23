Michael Bisping Reacts To Battery Allegations Against Jon Jones

Much has been made over battery allegations against Jon Jones and now Michael Bisping has weighed in.

KRQE News 13 revealed that Jones is facing a battery charge following an alleged strip club incident back in April. A TD’s Eubank Showroom waitress claims Jones slapped her “inappropriately,” forced her onto his lap while kissing her neck, and put her in a chokehold. The waitress claimed she asked Jones to stop touching her, but he didn’t until he decided to leave.

Bisping Comments On Jones’ Battery Case

Jones’ representative has said that the accusations are false. “Bones” has also denied that he’s in legal trouble. Bisping threw in his two cents on the situation during the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast.

“Unfortunately, what you have gotta learn and Jones has enough experience to this, is that you can’t allow yourself to be in these situations,” Bisping said. “You know what I mean? And it’s a shame because he’s still a young man. I think he’s in his early 30s.”

Bisping continued:

“Listen if he has gone out there and assaulted a lady then he deserves what’s coming to him, 100 percent. But until we hear the issues and because unfortunately we live in a sue-heavy culture, a society that likes to sue people and take advantage of famous people, then I’ll do reserve judgement until more details come out. But either way, it’s a sh*tty day for Jon Jones.”

