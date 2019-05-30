Michael Bisping Reacts To Yoel Romero’s Settlement

Michael Bisping didn’t take long to respond to Yoel Romero’s settlement.

Romero sued a supplement company following a failed drug test under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) back in Dec. 2015. Further lab tests revealed that the supplements Romero had taken were indeed tainted. Romero was awarded a massive $27.45 million settlement.

Bisping Gives His Take On Romero’s Settlement

Bisping has accused Romero of knowingly taking performance enhancing drugs in the past. The beef between the two settled down after Bisping announced his retirement. On an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping reacted to the news of Romero’s settlement:

“I’m like, ‘there’s no way f*cking the Soldier of Steroids has got $27.5 million. Anyway, it’s true. Yoel Romero sued whatever the company’s called and got $27.4 million. And ya know, red panty night for Yoel Romero. There must be a god. That’s all I’ve got to say on this. He got $27 million, which is incredible. And I’ll say this, me and Yoel we had a little thing over the years. Congratulations. If you’re listening to this, well done. That’s awesome.”

Romero is expected to meet Paulo Costa at UFC 241. The event will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Aug. 17.