Michael Bisping Reflects on Nearly Fighting Dominick Cruz in Club

Just because Michael Bisping isn’t fighting anymore, doesn’t mean he can’t still KO people.

Even though he may not have gone out the way he wanted, he had a great career and avenged some of his big losses late in his career including knocking out Luke Rockhold to win the middleweight title as well as make his first defense and beating Dan Henderson.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.



After this fight, there were many fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter. However, he then lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122. Now, he’s retired.

Bisping spoke about a situation via The Mac Life while in a club where former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz saw first-hand the former UFC middleweight champ sucker punched his brother and nearly came to blows with the fellow UFC star.

“All of a sudden, Michael Bisping’s brother comes out of nowhere and he goes, ‘Bisping, Bisping. Stop it! You’re going to get us in trouble. And Bisping just whap! Sleeps his brother in the middle of the club, just lays him out! I go, ‘Oh my God, that could have been me! Thank God I talked a little bit of sense to him because at first when he was yelling to me, I was like, ‘Go ahead, Bisping. If you want to do this, we can do this right fucking now.’ I was like, ‘We can do this, but I promise you, you’re going to swing, you’re going to miss, we’re in a small place, you can’t see very well, I’m going to hit you 10 times before you even hit me once.’”

Cruz is ready to get back inside of the Octagon after suffering his first loss in over eight years at UFC 207 by losing the title to Cody Garbrandt in a highly-entertaining affair. Garbrandt has since lost the title to TJ Dillashaw. Time will tell when his next fight is booked.