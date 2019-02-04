Michael Bisping has offered a response to Jorge Masvidal’s Shanghai claims.

Bisping and Masvidal have had a beef brewing since Bisping was the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. “The Count” and Yoel Romero had some exchanges during that time, but it was Romero’s American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal who got heated with Bisping. Masvidal took issue with Bisping ripping the Cuban flag during Romero vs. Robert Whittaker I.

Bisping Fires Back At Masvidal’s Claims

Over the past year, Masvidal has claimed that Bisping stuck the middle finger at him and cursed several times unprovoked following an event in Shanghai, China. He doubled down on that story during the UFC London presser. During an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping responded to those claims:

“First of all, my wife and children weren’t in Shanghai so that can’t have happened. What the f*ck is he talking about? Jorge Masvidal, you have your hands full with Darren Till. Focus on Darren Till because guess what, you slipped out by the net of me kicking your ass. If you’re not careful, Darren Till’s gonna make a mockery of you in London.”

Masvidal will indeed meet Darren Till in the main event of UFC London on March 16. “Gamebred” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2017. Bisping will be in London during that event.

