Michael Bisping Responds To Gripes Over Interviewing Joseph Benavidez Following KO Loss

Michael Bisping makes it clear that he is not at fault for the interview that took place with Joseph Benavidez at the conclusion of UFC Norfolk.

Bisping, a retired UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion, has done quite well for himself post-MMA competition. Bisping has had success with his Believe You Me podcast as well as his role as an analyst and color commentator. Bisping recently took some flak for interviewing Benavidez after the UFC Norfolk main event but it appears the criticism was misdirected.

Bisping Sets Record Straight On Benavidez Interview

Benavidez was knocked out in the main event of UFC Norfolk at the hands of Deiveson Figueiredo. Bisping interviewed a disoriented Benavidez and “The Count” took some heat for it. Speaking to James Lynch of theScoreMMA, Bisping said he was simply doing his job (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I did hear a lot of people mention it, and I haven’t commented,” Bisping said. “… I have an earpiece in and they tell me what to do. The truck, as it’s known – you know the people in the trucks? – they call the shots. They decide whether a person is going to be interviewed or not. They tell me how many questions. I don’t think I’m revealing any trade secrets here. They said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and see if Joseph wants to speak.’ So I went and saw him.”

Criticism of post-fight interviews is nothing new. Joe Rogan has also taken heat for interviewing fighters who are coming off knockout losses. Like Bisping, Rogan was simply doing what was asked of him. Often times, the person at the forefront is blamed rather than the actual decision-makers.

Figueiredo vs. Benavidez was initially to be contested for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. Only Benavidez was eligible to win the title after Figueiredo missed weight. UFC president Dana White has said he plans on booking the rematch for the 125-pound gold.