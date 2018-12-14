Michael Bisping Says He’d Still Be Fighting If He Hadn’t Won UFC Title

Michael Bisping claims he wouldn’t have retired if he didn’t capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

Bisping retired from the sport of mixed martial arts following a first-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum. He walked away from competition with a record of 30-9 and a UFC title to his credit. “The Count” has turned his attention to being an analyst and will soon serve as a color commentator.

Michael Bisping Talks Not Retiring If He Hadn’t Won UFC Gold

Bisping was a guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The former UFC middleweight champion said if he fell short in his rematch with Luke Rockhold, then he wouldn’t have retired until the title was his (via BJPenn.com):

“I wouldn’t have retired, I wouldn’t have retired yet. I’d know I could still do it. I could still fight now, but the time was right. I started having issues with my good eye as well after the [Kelvin] Gastelum fight, so I’m like, ‘this isn’t worth it.’ I see a tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny bit [out of my right eye]. I don’t really see out of it, and the vision’s very blurred. I mean, I was able to pass the tests. To be able to be cleared by a commission to fight, you’ve got to 2200 vision, which I was able to scrape by with the skin of my teeth. My doctor was always amazed that I could see to that amount. If I squinted in the right direction and I turned here (gestures) and the light was just right, I could just about make 2200.”

Do you think Michael Bisping would’ve truly held off retirement?