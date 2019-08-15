Michael Bisping Reveals Major Obstacle To Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal would no doubt be a huge fight, but there’s one major thing standing in the way.

That’s according to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. ‘The Count’ recently spoke up about the potential match-up on his “Believe You Me Podcast” (via BJPENN.com). He noted that a potential bout with a big name like Diaz is just what Masvidal is looking for after he knocked out Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Diaz has to get past former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at this weekend’s UFC 241 first, however. :

“That would be the level or magnitude of fight that Masvidal’s looking for. Nate Diaz, who I’m referring too. No disrespect to Pettis, great fighter, legendary, former champion, all that good stuff. But Diaz is the one with the name, right?”

Huge PPV Success?

Bisping believes this weekend’s UFC 241 will be a huge event as he predicted some huge PPV numbers for the card:

“This weekend’s pay-per-view is probably gonna be a really, really big one. It’s probably gonna sell well. I don’t know how many, but it’s gotta be a lot. It’s gonna spank. If we’re looking at a graph of the latest pay-per-views, this one’s gonna spank for sure. It’s got Diaz on there, DC-Stipe, all the rest of it.”

And if Diaz does indeed get past “Showtime” in Anaheim, Bisping put a potential bout with ‘Gamebred’ on the short list of fights Masvidal would take. But ‘The Count’ believes there’s one massive problem that would likely call that fight off.

Trilogy Fight Incoming?

That is, of course, Diaz’ long-rumored trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. He predicted it would finally happen if Diaz wins Saturday:

“If he was to win, yes Masvidal-Diaz, that’s the type of fight that Masvidal’s talking about. And I know Diaz likes that type of fights as well. That would be f*cking sick. Diaz vs. Masvidal, amazing.

“The only fly in the ointment with that one is that if Diaz wins, he’s probably gonna fight Conor. I reckon that’s the fight. That’ll be the fight. He’s got the comeback fight, the return, all the rest of it. That would be my guess as the only reason why that fight wouldn’t happen.”

Diaz and McGregor have been on a collision course ever since ‘The Notorious’ won their anticipated rematch by majority decision in August 2016. The trilogy has been discussed for years, yet both fighters have been largely inactive. A Diaz win over Pettis could certainly spurn the booking into fruition, but that’s easier said than done against Pettis.

Will the pieces fall into place for Diaz vs. McGregor III as Bisping suggests?