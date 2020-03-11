Michael Bisping Rips Adesanya vs. Romero: ‘That Was A Sh*tty Fight’

Michael Bisping was on the edge of his seat for the first round of Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero but that wasn’t the case by the end of the fight.

Taking center stage at UFC 248 was a middleweight title clash. Adesanya put his 185-pound gold on the line against Romero inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While some had high expectations for the fight, it fell flat. Adesanya took home the unanimous decision victory.

Bisping Rips Adesanya vs. Romero

Bisping had sent out a tweet early in the Adesanya vs. Romero fight saying that while fans were booing, he was getting excited. He quickly realized that the bout wasn’t going to get much better. On his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping didn’t hold back his feelings on Adesanya vs. Romero (h/t BJPenn.com).

“A win’s a win over a very very tough opponent. But it wasn’t the most exciting fight, it wasn’t the most spectacular performance, I don’t think he won any new fans with that fight.

“I think both of them if they’re brutally honest with one another, that was a sh*tty fight! Simple as that. It was a sh*tty fight, and I don’t think anyone’s clambering for a rematch.”

For Adesanya, things could be worse. His victory over Romero means his first UFC title defense is in the books. He can now rest up before his next bout, which will likely be against Paulo Costa. UFC president Dana White mentioned to reporters at the post-fight UFC 248 press conference that Costa still needs clearance to return to action.

As for Romero, his hopes of becoming a UFC champion have been dashed once more. At the age of 42, going on 43 in April, Romero’s days as a title contender could be over. The tone that White gave off following UFC 248 indicated that this is indeed the case.