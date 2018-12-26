Michael Bisping Rips Frank Mir Over Statement Regarding USADA

Michael Bisping has put Frank Mir on blast over a recent statement following the UFC 232 drug testing fiasco.

When a trace amount of turinabol was found in Jon Jones’ system ahead of UFC 232, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that this was due to a pulsing effect and not a recent dosage. Mir released a statement saying that when he told USADA that his turinabol pop could have also been the result of a pulsing effect, he was told it wasn’t possible and he received a 15-month suspension.

Michael Bisping Blasts Frank Mir

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping didn’t want to hear any of what Mir had to say:

“Who cares, Frank Mir always has too much to say about all the wrong things. I’m sorry I love Frank Mir, he’s a great guy but this is the problem. … The problem that this does cause is that it gives everybody that has tested positive in the past, it gives them a reason to now get on their soapbox and start complaining and say ‘well this was one that I took a long time ago and I didn’t get the same treatment.’ Bearing in mind, remember that Frank Mir also said that he tested positive because he ingested kangaroo meat and the steroids were in the kangaroo meat because farmers inject cattle and live stock with steroids to make them bigger. The only problem with that Frank is that kangaroos are not f*cking bred in captivity or they’re not farmed at all they’re just caught in the wild. So that whole theory’s out the window.

“I honestly couldn’t give a f*ck. The big news here is Jon Jones, ‘DC,’ [and] the fans. Frank Mir fights for Bellator now and has his knickers in a twist because his name was dragged through the mud. You can’t deny that Frank Mir’s body f*cking all of a sudden put on 500 pounds overnight.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping or is the soon-to-be UFC color commentator being a shill?