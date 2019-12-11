Michael Bisping Says Alistair Overeem Has Grounds For An Appeal Over Rozenstruik Stoppage

Michael Bisping believes Alistair Overeem vs. Jairiznho Rozenstruik should not have been stopped when it did. And, he believes the veteran has a case for an appeal.

Overeem was winning the bout on every judge’s scorecards yet Rozenstruik dropped the Dutch fighter with four seconds left and the fight was called off. Yet, according to Bisping, he doesn’t believe the fight should have been stopped.

“Referee Dan Miragliotta, I love Dan Miragliotta. He’s a great guy. I think he’s a very, very good referee and they do a very hard job. They have to make split-second calls in a tough situation. But Overeem wasn’t knocked out,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast of Alistair Overeem’s recent loss (via BJPENN.com). “Rozenstruik hits him, puts him down, smashes his lip wide open, and then thinks it’s a walk-off knockout. Turns around and just walks away. But Overeem gets up and then walks opposite direction. Walks away from Rozenstruik but even still, he’s still on his feet. He wasn’t knocked out, and then Miragliotta waves the fight off. It was very unusual.”

Michael Bisping also believes Alistair Overeem would have a case for an appeal over the stoppage.

“The record stands, Rozenstruik won that fight. Simple as that. What I’m saying is that if I was Overeem, he’s got grounds to be a little pissed off, a little bit annoyed,” Bisping continued on Alistair Overeem’s defeat. “Possibly — and I’m not a fan of doing this — the appeals. He’s certainly got potential grounds there for a real appeal.”