Michael Bisping Says Colby Covington’s Broken Jaw Is Karma

Michael Bisping believes that Colby Covington got a dose of karma at UFC 245.

The beef between Covington and Kamaru Usman was well-documented going into their UFC welterweight title clash. In fact, Covington had turned friends into enemies thanks to going full tilt on his MAGA shtick. Covington and Usman had a memorable clash that ended in the fifth round when “The Nigerian Nightmare” scored a TKO victory. Covington suffered a fractured jaw in the fight.

Bisping Says Karma Bit Covington At UFC 245

During the latest edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping questioned whether or not Covington can recover mentally from his broken jaw.

“I’m not sure how long the recovery of a broken jaw is. It might not be that long, I think he could be back within six months. But you know, the real recovery from suffering a broken jaw is the mental side of things. You know what I mean? Cause that’s your money maker to a certain degree. They talk about people say, ‘oh his chin is gone.’ But when you’ve broken your f*cking jaw, we’ve seen historically one time someone breaks the jaw it becomes more susceptible to breaking again. And there’s got to be a certain psychological demon there.

“I think if you were to have your jaw broken, you’re definitely gonna be a little gun shy going forward cause you’re like, ‘fuck, last time this jaw got broke.’ And if you start making a habit of getting your jaw broken, you’re a fighter so your career as a fighter is over. It’s done, it’s finished.”

Bisping reminded listeners of his podcast that Covington had initially said Usman would be the one drinking through a straw, not the other way around.

“He even said that Marty Fakenewsman was going to be drinking through a straw because he was gonna break his jaw. That is karma right then and there. It was a just stoppage. [Referee Marc] Goddard did a good job, the eye poke was real. Listen, it was a great fight.”