Michael Bisping Says Conor McGregor Is No Longer The Man

UFC president, Dana White recently came out and said Conor McGregor is no longer the man. Now, former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping believes that is the case.

“Dana went out there, and listen he said, ‘Conor’s not the man anymore. Khabib is the man, so I guess he gets to call the shots,’ Michael Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (h/t BJPENN.com). “That’s not a lie, he’s the champ. If you’re the champ, you’re the man. If you’re the only undefeated champ in the UFC, that also gives you a little more extra ‘the man.’ If you’ve also got a ridiculously large following and you’re the biggest Muslim athlete out there, then also yeah that makes you the man. But it turns out Conor took exception to that. [He] wasn’t very happy and immediately went right back at Dana.”

McGregor did not like those comments at all as he took to social media about it. But, given the fact he has not fought in over a year and has only fought twice since 2016, Dana White and Michael Bisping have a case.

Yet, all signs point to Conor McGregor returning on Jan. 18 and can try and reclaim his ‘man’ status.