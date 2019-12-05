Michael Bisping Says Donald Cerrone Has ‘Good Chance’ Of Beating Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping isn’t counting out Donald Cerrone ahead of his UFC 246 showdown with Conor McGregor.

McGregor vs. Cerrone is set to take place on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. It’ll be McGregor’s first bout since an Oct. 2018 submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone will look to snap his two-fight skid.

Bisping Says Cerrone Can Pull Off Win Against McGregor

During an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, UFC Hall of Famer Bisping said that McGregor picked Cerrone over the likes of Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, but he can’t take “Cowboy” lightly.

“He’s not calling out Justin Gaethje. He’s not calling out Tony Ferguson but he’s agreeing to fight the person that got knocked out in his last two fights. But that said, I still think Cerrone has a good chance of beating him. It’s a tough fight for both of them.”

Bisping continued, saying that Cerrone always finds a way to rebound when his back is against the wall.

“Cerrone’s the type of guy that just when you think he’s done, without looking at his record I think he lost two or three in a row. Then he fought Alexander Hernandez and I thought, ‘he’s done here.’ And he came back and looked sensational. Then he fought Al Iaquinta and then I thought, no disrespect to Cerrone again, I thought, ‘Al Iaquinta’s gonna beat him. He’s got tremendous boxing, excellent takedowns, good cardio, excellent team.’ And Cerrone was f*cking just one step ahead the entire time. So Cerrone’s one of those guys on gameday he can beat anybody.”