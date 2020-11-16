Michael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Is The One Fight He Would ‘Do-Over’

Michael Bisping wishes he had a chance to do-over his UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre.

Throughout his legendary career, Bisping had some tough losses like the first fights against Dan Henderson and Luke Rockhold as well as losing to Vitor Belfort among others. However, the only fight the Brit wishes he could re-do was his scrap against St-Pierre, he revealed to a fan on social media.

Part of the reason why he wanted to re-do the fight, was because of what he had planned. According to Bisping, if he won and defended his belt that night, he would’ve retired.

However, that is not what happened as St-Pierre returned after four years away and submitted Bisping to win the middleweight title. The Englishman then fought Kelvin Gastelum a few weeks later and was knocked out cold. For Bisping, that is how his career ended on a two-fight losing skid as he retired after his loss to Gastelum.

If Bisping had gone out there and beat St-Pierre it would’ve changed his career forever. He could’ve been one of the few to retire on top of the sport and would’ve held a win over arguably the greatest of all-time in GSP.