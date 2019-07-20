Michael Bisping Says He’d Put His Money On Amanda Nunes To Beat Henry Cejudo

If Michael Bisping were a betting man, he’d put his money on Amanda Nunes defeating Henry Cejudo.

Nunes and Cejudo are UFC “champ-champs.” Nunes holds women’s featherweight and bantamweight gold, while Cejudo reigns as the bantamweight and flyweight king. Recently, “Triple C” joked about facing Nunes in a bid for her titles.

Bisping Would Put His Money Down On Nunes Over Cejudo

On a new edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said he’d probably bet on Nunes to best Cejudo.

“I like it. I mean I’m not for a woman fighting a man or beating a man up. I like what he’s saying, but I kinda wanna see Nunes. I think I’d put my money on Nunes in that fight. I honestly would. I think I would put my money on Amanda Nunes in that fight.”

The UFC Hall of Famer went on to explain why he’d give Nunes a good chance at beating Cejudo.

“Henry Cejudo is 5 foot 4. Amanda Nunes is 5 foot 8. I’m not saying she’s thick, but she’s big. She’s bigger than Henry Cejudo. She has knockout power. I’ve seen Cyborg spar with men and dominate men. I have seen Cyborg in the gym rolling with men and beating men. And I have seen Amanda Nunes go out there and punch Cyborg in the face and knock her flat on her face.”

Bisping went on to say that the bout will never happen, but that he’s “genuinely interested” to see it. Nunes is coming off a head kick knockout win over Holly Holm to successfully retain her 135-pound championship. Cejudo nabbed his bantamweight gold with a TKO over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.