Michael Bisping Says Israel Adesanya Matches Up ‘Pretty Well’ Against Jon Jones

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya has a shot to beat Jon Jones if they do end up fighting.

Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth on social media for months now and a scrap between the two seems likely. It would be a massive fight that many think Jones’ size would be too much. Yet, former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping believes Adesanya would have success.

“Listen, on the feet they’d match up pretty well,” Bisping said to Submission Radio (via BJPENN.com). “I can’t see why Israel wouldn’t have at least an equal footing or potentially an advantage. Jones isn’t… I mean, we saw in his last few fights he’s not invincible, he’s not superhuman, he is beatable. Everybody’s beatable, trust me. And Jon, the longer he does it, the longer he goes, it’s kind of a game of odds. At some point someone’s going to beat him, and it seems to be happening more and more. I mean, the fight against Dominick Reyes — and I’m not trying to dump on Jon Jones — I feel that Reyes won that fight. The one before, Thiago Santos, that was a close fight, and Thiago Santos had a bloody blown ACL from round one. The fight before that, Anthony Smith.

“Jon isn’t unbeatable, and Adesanya is also undefeated. They’re both pretty undefeated in my eyes. It’s a great fight. I’d love to see it one day, but I’m not sure I would ever see Israel at heavyweight. That’s why I kind of laughed there, cause he’s certainly very tall, but he’s a light middleweight at the end of the day. So, at heavyweight, he’s gonna have a big disadvantage there.”

Whether or not the fight will ever happen is to be seen. But it is an interesting matchup on paper as Bisping laid out.