Michael Bisping Says Paul Felder Is Off UFC ‘Fight Island’ Commentary Duties

It appears Paul Felder won’t be on commentary duties for the UFC’s “Fight Island” events for precautionary reasons.

When he isn’t putting in work inside the Octagon, Felder is often seen in the booth for Fight Night cards and even pay-per-view events. He was called upon to serve as a color commentator for UFC 251 and three other events on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It looks like that is no longer the case.

Paul Felder Out Of UFC ‘Fight Island,’ Says Michael Bisping

During an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping revealed that coach Din Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 and Felder sat next to Thomas on the plane. He went on to say that while Felder’s test result came back negative, he will be quarantined as a precaution (via BJPenn.com).

“Din Thomas tested positive,” Bisping said. “Mike Brown, he tested positive. There’s been about five or six positive tests.

“I do know this. Paul Felder, poor guy, he was sat next to Din Thomas on the flight. So, he passed his test, but they’re erring on the side of caution. I think he’s going to be quarantined for 14 f**king days.

“I get his work,” Bisping added with a laugh. “I get to stay here a little bit longer now, commentating. I’m sorry, Paul, but I’m not that sorry cause I will be taking your cash, baby boy.”

Of course, Bisping said he’s only joking and feels bad for Felder. “The Irish Dragon” was set to serve as a color commentator for every bout on the “Fight Island” trip.

The UFC has left no stone unturned when it comes to testing. American Top Team coaches Mike Brown and Gabriel Oliveira will not be going to Yas Island after testing positive for COVID-19. Brown is the coach of one half of the UFC 251 main event, Jorge Masvidal. ATT fighter Pedro Munhoz also tested positive and he’s been pulled from his scheduled July 15 clash with Frankie Edgar.