Michael Bisping Says UFC Should Try To Make Khabib Nurmagomedov-Conor McGregor 2 Happen In Saudi Arabia

Michael Bisping believes Saudi Arabia is a logical option to host Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2.

Ali Abdelaziz, who is Nurmagomedov’s manager recently said Saudi Arabia is offering $100 million to host the fight. If Bisping was in charge, he would take the deal as it makes a ton of sense.

“Well, they’re just trying to turn it into a sporting destination,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 possibly being in Saudi Arabia (via BJPENN.com). “Whether it’s boxing, whether it’s Formula 1, whatever it is they’re just trying to bring things there. Trying to give it a rebranding so to speak. It’s smart, you know, it is. And they’ve got the money, they’ve got all the oil there so a hundred million to them I mean it’s still a hundred million. If I’m the UFC, I try and make that happen but the only thing there [stopping it would be the UFC’s commitment to Abu Dhabi].”

There is no question Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 would be a massive fight anywhere. But, we just saw in boxing Saudi Arabia pay for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2, so they have the funds to pay for the fight. But, Dana White loves to put the big fights in Las Vegas or Madison Square Garden. So, whether or not they put the fight in Saudi Arabia is to be seen.

Before any of this can take place, Nurmagomedov needs to get past Tony Ferguson which is easier said than done.