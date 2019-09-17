Michael Bisping Sees Diaz vs. Masvidal Buildup Being Uneventful

Michael Bisping isn’t expecting some wild banter between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Arguably, Diaz vs. Masvidal is one of the most highly-anticipated welterweight bouts in quite some time. This Thursday (Sept. 19), the first press conference for UFC 244 will be held in New York City. Attending the event will be UFC president Dana White, Diaz, and Masvidal.

Bisping Not Expecting Extra Trash Talk For Diaz vs. Masvidal

Bisping knows a thing or two about trash talk. While Diaz and Masvidal certainly have the gift of gab and are renowned for being “real dudes,” Bisping doesn’t think the two will make things personal. He explained why during an edition of his Believe You Me podcast.

“I think a lot of people are getting a little too excited for the preemptive trash talk that’s gonna take place,” Bisping said. “A lot of people are expecting these crazy back-and-forths. I actually think it’s gonna be somewhat respectful. They both know they’re badasses, they both know they’re real dudes. They both know that, ‘listen sh*t can kick off right now motherf*cker. We don’t care.’ So I think for that reason it’s gonna be pretty uneventful, the leadup to the fight.”

Bisping did note that he feels Diaz and Masvidal can still have some entertaining interactions.

“Not saying it’s not gonna be compelling,” Bisping continued. “Not saying it’s not gonna be must-watch TV. Not saying the fight isn’t gonna deliver, I am. I just don’t think we’re gonna see like a Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz-type situation. I think both of them are gonna hold each other in a certain level of respect. Hold each other in a certain regard, but the fight will one million percent deliver.”

Do you think Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will avoid trash talk going into their UFC 244 bout?