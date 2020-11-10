Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Michael Bisping Set For Lead Role In Upcoming Boxing Movie

By Cole Shelton
Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping is set for a lead role in an upcoming movie called “The Journeyman,” based on a book from British author Mark Turley.

Entertainment outlet, Deadline first reported the news.

According to the report, Bisping will play Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen. His character is described as “an alcoholic, drug-abusing, past-his-prime journeyman boxer with a record of 11-85-0 who, after being diagnosed with neurological damage, continues his career on the small-hall circuit at grave risk to himself.”

Ever since ending his UFC career, Michael Bisping has gotten into acting and was even acting during his career.

For Dax Phelan, who is directing the movie, he says Bisping is the perfect actor for the role given his experience fighting.

“For obvious reasons, Mike brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could,” Phelan said. “His contributions to the script have been insightful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him.”

Michael Bisping ended his career on a two-fight losing streak and last fought back in November 2017 where he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum. Just three weeks prior, he was submitted by Georges St-Pierre to lose his middleweight title.

The Englishman won the belt by knocking out Luke Rockhold. He has notable wins over Dan Henderson, Anderson Silva, Cung Le, and Cris Leben.

