Michael Bisping Slams ‘Piece Of Sh*t’ Dan Henderson Over Mocking His Eye

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson seem to have renewed their feud and it has gotten uglier than ever.

Bisping and Henderson shared the Octagon twice. Back in July 2009, Henderson knocked Bisping out cold. There was bad blood going into that bout and Henderson delivered the finishing blow on that night. In their rematch back in Oct. 2016, Bisping defeated Henderson via unanimous decision. While things appeared to be water under the bridge after the fight, that is far from the case.

Things Get Ugly Between Michael Bisping & Dan Henderson

The renewed war of words between Bisping and Henderson appeared to have started when “Hendo” blasted Bisping on social media over his commentary. Henderson also reminded fans that it was the anniversary of UFC 100 when he stopped Bisping. The two kept hurling barbs before Henderson made a remark about being surprised that Bisping saw his post due to his damaged eye. Bisping has a prosthetic eye due to damage suffered during a 2013 bout with Vitor Belfort.

Here’s part of the exchange on social media.

Enjoying the fights as much as possible while having to listen to Bisping. Happy anniversary to the night I put you to bed. @bisping — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

Yeah on steroids mate. You cheating cunt. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get fucked sour bitch. https://t.co/zFNNChhF7I — michael (@bisping) July 12, 2020

Surprised you saw this, guess you're not keeping your one eye on the fights as you're supposed to be commentating. No wonder why your commentating is shit. https://t.co/Gs8cVQ2xTy — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) July 12, 2020

Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast to slam Henderson over his remark (via Bloody Elbow).

“What a low, lousy, scummy and sh*tty move to say that. Certainly, as an elder man that’s retired and has children to go after another fighter’s life long altering injury like that I just thought you really are a low piece of sh*t.

“You wanna talk about CTE and not be able to string a f—ing sentence together? That old f—ing creaky dinosaur, f—k me. He can hardly f*cking talk, he looks like the Hunchback of Notre Dame he can’t f—king turn his head left or right.”

Both Bisping and Henderson are retired from MMA competition. “The Count” walked away from the sport of MMA competitively after being stopped by Kelvin Gastelum in Nov. 2017. “Hendo” called it quits following his unanimous decision loss to Bisping in their rematch.