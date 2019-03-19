Michael Bisping Thanks Supporters Following UFC Hall of Fame Reveal

Michael Bisping has shown gratitude to those who have supported him throughout his professional mixed martial arts journey.

This past Saturday (March 16), Bisping attended UFC London to serve as a desk analyst for the ESPN+ shoulder programming. Little did he know that he would be walking out of the O2 Arena with quite a surprise. As Bisping sat in the crowd, the UFC announced that “The Count” will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in July.

Michael Bisping Grateful For His Supporters

Bisping took to his Instagram account to give thanks to the people who have stuck by his side:

“Thank you to [everyone who] has supported me over the years. My wife and children, everybody in the UK, my coaches, the UFC and many many more. Keeping it short as I’m supposed to be working the fight here. Much love to you all.”

Many doubted Bisping’s ability to break the glass ceiling and become a UFC champion, but that’s exactly what he did. “The Count” shocked the world with his first-round knockout over Luke Rockhold in their rematch to capture the UFC middleweight championship. He is considered to be a true pioneer for MMA in England.

