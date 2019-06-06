Michael Bisping Surprised By Urijah Faber’s UFC Return

Michael Bisping wasn’t exactly expecting Urijah Faber to make his return to the Octagon.

Faber last competed back in Dec. 2016, taking a unanimous decision victory over Brad Pickett. “The California Kid” retired after the bout and was later inducted into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame. Faber will put the gloves back on for UFC Sacramento as he meets Ricky Simon on July 13.

Bisping Admits He Was Surprised By Faber’s Decision To Return

On an edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping admitted that Faber’s decision caught him off guard:

“I was surprised cause by all accounts, Urijah Faber is a very very successful businessman. And no disrespect Urijah. Everybody loves the f*cking ‘California Kid.’ Yeah he’s a very successful businessman, [he] has his fingers in a lot of pies even dabbling into movie producing these days. … So he’s keeping busy. He still has Team Alpha Male. They have this other new gym that they opened, which is a beautiful facility as well.”

Bisping went on to say that he believes Faber got a sense that he can still be competitive during gym sessions:

“I think it’s probably a case of, he’s around the gym, he’s working out with the guys still, he’s the head coach. And he’s like, ‘hold on a minute I’ve still f*cking got this. I maybe dominated some of the guys in there.'”

